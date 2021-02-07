Florida Association of Managing Entities asking governor to prioritize mental health residential facilities for vaccine

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Florida Association of Managing Entities is asking Governor Ron DeSantis to expand the COVID-19 vaccine eligibility list to include mental health residential facilities’ residents and staff.

In a letter sent to Gov. DeSantis, FAME emphasized that the residents and staff at these facilities live in congregate settings, which they say are are similar to nursing homes, and many of the patients there have underlying medical conditions.

They requested for the state to assist with the coordination of onsite vaccination clinics at these facilities.

The full letter can be read below.

