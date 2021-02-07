Florida CFO Jimmy Patronis, Missouri Treasurer Scott Fitzpatrick make wager ahead of Super Bowl LV

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Florida Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis and Missouri State Treasurer Scott Fitzpatrick have made a “friendly” wager ahead of Super Bowl LV.

If the Kansas City Chiefs win, Patronis says he will will send Missouri a sample of Florida fresh gulf grouper.

If the Tampa Bay Buccaneers win, Fitzpatrick says he will send Florida a care package of Kansas City’s famous Jack Stack Barbeque. However, Fitzpatrick said he’s “looking forward to enjoying that Florida grouper.”

You’re on CFO @JimmyPatronis! I’ll be rooting for the Chiefs on Sunday—and looking forward to enjoying that Florida grouper here in Missouri! Let’s go @Chiefs! #SBLV #RunItBack https://t.co/dhp9Lzvu1f — Missouri State Treasurer Scott Fitzpatrick (@MOTreasurer) February 5, 2021

Patronis said, “The entire state of Florida is proud to host our 17th Super Bowl this year and even more excited that our very own Tampa Bay Buccaneers are in the big game on their home field! I have challenged Missouri Treasurer Scott Fitzpatrick to a friendly wager over this year’s big game and wish him and his Kansas City Chiefs good luck as they take on Tom Brady and the Bucs. It won’t be an easy win against the defending Super Bowl Champs, but I’ll just say that I can’t wait to try some delicious Kansas City BBQ soon!”

In regard to the wager, Fitzpatrick said, “I speak for all Missourians when I say we couldn’t be more proud of our defending Super Bowl Champion Kansas City Chiefs for making their second Super Bowl in two years. I’m a life-long Chiefs fan and, while Tom Brady, Gronk, and the Bucs will be a challenge, I’m looking forward to seeing Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce, and the Chiefs claim the Lombardi trophy for the second year in a row. Thank you to CFO Patronis for offering this friendly wager and I look forward to trying out some fresh gulf grouper soon.”

You can watch Super Bowl LV live on WCTV/CBS Channel 6.

