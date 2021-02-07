Advertisement

Florida CFO Jimmy Patronis, Missouri Treasurer Scott Fitzpatrick make wager ahead of Super Bowl LV

Florida Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis and Missouri State Treasurer Scott Fitzpatrick...
Florida Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis and Missouri State Treasurer Scott Fitzpatrick have made a “friendly” wager ahead of the Super Bowl LV.(CFO Patronis' Press)
By Cristi McKee
Published: Feb. 7, 2021 at 4:14 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Florida Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis and Missouri State Treasurer Scott Fitzpatrick have made a “friendly” wager ahead of Super Bowl LV.

If the Kansas City Chiefs win, Patronis says he will will send Missouri a sample of Florida fresh gulf grouper.

If the Tampa Bay Buccaneers win, Fitzpatrick says he will send Florida a care package of Kansas City’s famous Jack Stack Barbeque. However, Fitzpatrick said he’s “looking forward to enjoying that Florida grouper.”

Patronis said, “The entire state of Florida is proud to host our 17th Super Bowl this year and even more excited that our very own Tampa Bay Buccaneers are in the big game on their home field! I have challenged Missouri Treasurer Scott Fitzpatrick to a friendly wager over this year’s big game and wish him and his Kansas City Chiefs good luck as they take on Tom Brady and the Bucs. It won’t be an easy win against the defending Super Bowl Champs, but I’ll just say that I can’t wait to try some delicious Kansas City BBQ soon!”

In regard to the wager, Fitzpatrick said, “I speak for all Missourians when I say we couldn’t be more proud of our defending Super Bowl Champion Kansas City Chiefs for making their second Super Bowl in two years. I’m a life-long Chiefs fan and, while Tom Brady, Gronk, and the Bucs will be a challenge, I’m looking forward to seeing Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce, and the Chiefs claim the Lombardi trophy for the second year in a row. Thank you to CFO Patronis for offering this friendly wager and I look forward to trying out some fresh gulf grouper soon.”

You can watch Super Bowl LV live on WCTV/CBS Channel 6.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two Lawton Chiles High School basketball coaches have been removed from their positions...
Chiles basketball coaches removed from positions following LCS District Office internal investigation
A Florida State University graduate struck a deal with Lori Grenier on Friday’s episode of...
FSU graduate, UT freshman make deal with Lori Greiner on Shark Tank for product ‘Nightcap’
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has challenged Missouri Governor, Mike Parson, to a “friendly”...
Governor Ron DeSantis makes ‘friendly’ wager with Missouri Governor ahead of Super Bowl LV
A community is raising thousands of dollars for a Bristol family dealing with the tragic loss...
Bristol community fundraises thousands after crash with forestry skidder kills man
This is a photo of Britt Reid of the Kansas City Chiefs NFL football team.
Chiefs coach Britt Reid in car crash injuring 2 young kids

Latest News

Southeastern Grocers, who owns BI-LO, Fresco y Más, Harvey's Supermarket and Winn-Dixie grocery...
Some Florida Winn Dixie, Fresco y Más, Harvey’s stores to begin distributing COVID-19 vaccine beginning Thursday
Florida Senator Rick Scott (R-FL) has outlined his priorities to the new Department of Defense...
Florida Senator Rick Scott outlines priorities to Department of Defense Secretary
Healthcare workers are heading to the Super Bowl.
Healthcare workers head to Super Bowl
Sunday, the Florida A&M University Credit Union alongside the Leon County Office of Economic...
FAMU Credit Union, Leon OEV to offer $1 million microloan program to women, minority business owners