Florida FBI agents killed in line of duty honored across the state

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Saturday, a memorial ceremony was held for FBI Special Agent Laura Schwartzenbeger in Miami Gardens, and she FBI Special Agent Daniel Alfin Daniel Alfin were honored all over the state of Florida after tragically being killed while executing a federal search warrant in South Florida Tuesday.

Schwartzenberger was remembered during her memorial service Saturday.

She received the law enforcement processional and FBI Director Christopher Wray and Attorney General Monty Wilkinson were in attendance to memorialize the mother of two.

Schwarzenberger was also honored all of over the state, including here in Tallahassee, where you can see the flags at half-staff in her honor.

Wray describes Tuesday’s events as “indescribable.”

“There are no good words to make sense of a loss like this, no good words for a day like Tuesday, or like today. There’s a heaviness in our hearts of burden unlike any other, because there is nothing more devastating to the FBI family in the loss of an agent in the line of duty,” Wray said.

FBI Special Agent and Florida State University alum Alfin will be honored Sunday with flags half-staff in Fort Lauderdale, Parkland and Tallahassee as well for his day of memory.

FSU President John Thrasher gave his condolences to Alfin’s family earlier this week saying “On behalf of everyone at fsu, we extend our deepest condolences to the family and friends of special agents alfin and schwartzenberger. we will never forget their bravery and ultimate sacrifice.”

The celebrations of life continue Sunday in South Florida, where Alfin is set to have his memorial service at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens at 2 p.m.

