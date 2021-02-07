Advertisement

Florida First Lady announces theme of Black History Month for the state

By WCJB Staff
Published: Feb. 6, 2021 at 5:30 PM EST
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCJB) -Florida’s First Lady Casey DeSantis announced the state’s theme for Black History Month, and the student contest that comes with it.

This year’s theme is ‘Community Champions’, and will celebrate the various contributions of the Black community to the state.

“Countless contributions of Black Floridians continue to shape our communities statewide,” DeSantis said. “During Black History Month, the Governor and I look forward to recognizing and celebrating these champions of service who have made Florida stronger. I encourage students from across the state to join in these celebrations and enter our art and essay contest, as well as educators that go above and beyond to serve our students.”

Students from kindergarten to third grade can compete in an arts contest to recognize the month, while students above the fourth grade, up to 12th grade, can enter the essay contest.

Three winners will be chosen, one from elementary school, one form middle school and one from high school. Each winner will get a four year Florida College Plan Scholarship.

All entries must be submitted by Feb 26 at 5 pm.

If your child would like to enter the contests, the can CLICK HERE.

