GCSO asking public for help locating missing juvenile

GADSDEN COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - The Gadsden County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help locating a missing juvenile.

17-year-old Tamadre Donaldson was last seen by his mother on the morning of Feb. 5.

Donaldson is described as being 5′4′ tall and weighing approximately 160 lbs. It is unknown what he was last seen wearing.

GCSO is asking that if anyone knows the whereabouts of Donaldson to please contact the department at (850) 627-9233.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.