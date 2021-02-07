Howard, Spelman, SCSU presidents to join FAMU’S Black History Month Virtual Town Hall event

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Thursday, Feb. 11, Florida A&M University will be hosting their Black History Month Town Hall and will feature special guests.

This year’s 90-minute event will be virtual and will feature FAMU President, Dr. Larry Robinson, Dr. Wayne A. I. Frederick of Howard University, Dr. Mary Schmidt Campbell of Spelman College and James E. Clark of South Carolina State University.

According to the press release, the virtual town hall will provide a forum to discuss the fascinating moment in which HBCUs find themselves.

It will be streamed live at 7 p.m. via on Zoom and on the FAMU Facebook page.

You can register for the virtual town hall, here.

