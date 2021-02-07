Advertisement

Howard, Spelman, SCSU presidents to join FAMU’S Black History Month Virtual Town Hall event

Thursday, Feb. 11, Florida A&M University will be hosting their Black History Month Town Hall...
Thursday, Feb. 11, Florida A&M University will be hosting their Black History Month Town Hall and will features special guests.(WCTV)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Feb. 7, 2021 at 2:39 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Thursday, Feb. 11, Florida A&M University will be hosting their Black History Month Town Hall and will feature special guests.

This year’s 90-minute event will be virtual and will feature FAMU President, Dr. Larry Robinson, Dr. Wayne A. I. Frederick of Howard University, Dr. Mary Schmidt Campbell of Spelman College and James E. Clark of South Carolina State University.

According to the press release, the virtual town hall will provide a forum to discuss the fascinating moment in which HBCUs find themselves.

It will be streamed live at 7 p.m. via on Zoom and on the FAMU Facebook page.

You can register for the virtual town hall, here.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two Lawton Chiles High School basketball coaches have been removed from their positions...
Chiles basketball coaches removed from positions following LCS District Office internal investigation
A Florida State University graduate struck a deal with Lori Grenier on Friday’s episode of...
FSU graduate, UT freshman make deal with Lori Greiner on Shark Tank for product ‘Nightcap’
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has challenged Missouri Governor, Mike Parson, to a “friendly”...
Governor Ron DeSantis makes ‘friendly’ wager with Missouri Governor ahead of Super Bowl LV
A community is raising thousands of dollars for a Bristol family dealing with the tragic loss...
Bristol community fundraises thousands after crash with forestry skidder kills man
This is a photo of Britt Reid of the Kansas City Chiefs NFL football team.
Chiefs coach Britt Reid in car crash injuring 2 young kids

Latest News

Southeastern Grocers, who owns BI-LO, Fresco y Más, Harvey's Supermarket and Winn-Dixie grocery...
Some Florida Winn Dixie, Fresco y Más, Harvey’s stores to begin distributing COVID-19 vaccine beginning Thursday
Florida Senator Rick Scott (R-FL) has outlined his priorities to the new Department of Defense...
Florida Senator Rick Scott outlines priorities to Department of Defense Secretary
Florida Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis and Missouri State Treasurer Scott Fitzpatrick...
Florida CFO Jimmy Patronis, Missouri Treasurer Scott Fitzpatrick make wager ahead of Super Bowl LV
Healthcare workers are heading to the Super Bowl.
Healthcare workers head to Super Bowl
Sunday, the Florida A&M University Credit Union alongside the Leon County Office of Economic...
FAMU Credit Union, Leon OEV to offer $1 million microloan program to women, minority business owners