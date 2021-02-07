Some Florida Winn Dixie, Fresco y Más, Harvey’s stores to begin distributing COVID-19 vaccine beginning Thursday

FLORIDA. (WCTV) - Southeastern Grocers, who owns BI-LO, Fresco y Más, Harvey’s Supermarket and Winn-Dixie grocery stores is partnering with the Florida Department of Health, U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to offer free Moderna COVID-19 vaccines throughout the state beginning Feb. 11.

According to Southeastern Grocers, the company and departments are in their “final preparations” to offer access to approximately 8,100 Moderna COVID-19 vaccines.

Eligible recipients, which are health care workers, residents and staff of long-term care facilities, and adults 65-years-old and older at select locations, through the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program, are able to receive the vaccine while supplies last.

Currently, it has not been determined which locations in the state will offer the vaccines, but eligible individuals are encouraged to visit www.frescoymas.com/pharmacy/covid-vaccine, www.harveyssupermarkets.com/pharmacy/covid-vaccine and www.winndixie.com/pharmacy/covid-vaccine for updates including vaccine availability details, participating store locations and to schedule an appointment online, when available.

The vaccines are free, with or without health insurance. Those with health insurance must provide their health insurance card during their scheduled appointment, and those without insurance will need to present a valid driver’s license or social security card.

Publix stores in some Florida counties are already distributing the vaccine. Walmart, per the CDC is also in line to begin distributing the vaccine.

