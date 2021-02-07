Advertisement

Tallahassee bars and restaurants offer deals for a safe Super Bowl weekend

By Elizabeth Millner and Sophia Hernandez
Published: Feb. 7, 2021 at 10:17 AM EST|Updated: 9 hours ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - For those who are wanting to safely watch the Super Bowl on Sunday, WCTV’s Sophia Hernandez and Elizabeth Millner took to the streets of Tallahassee to find some of the best deals and specials.

At Railroad Square, Railroad Craft House is serving 40 wings and double beers.

For those who don’t eat meat, the owner says one of their fan favorite items is a fried peanut butter and jelly sandwich.

Railroad Craft House also has outdoor seating available that is spaced out to maintain social distancing, and a jumbotron will be on full display so you can watch the game on the big screen.

Over in northside Tallahassee, at Island Wing Company guests can grab a seat at one of their many booths, tables, at the bar, or outside.

If you are enjoying the Big Game from the comfort of their home, you can order one of Island Wing’s many specialty family packs that are available for pickup or delivery.

But a Game Day wouldn’t be the same without drink deals.

Island Wings has frozen flights or domestic pitchers at $9.95 as well as their wings which make for a perfect combo.

Elizabeth and Sophia also stopped by Brass Tap where they dug into $5 pretzel and dips, which can be paired with select drafts and beers that are priced at $4.

For all the burger fans, you can feast on an All-American pub burger and if you wanted to top it off select shots and mimosas are valued at $3.

You can watch Super Bowl coverage on WCTV beginning at 6:30 PM.

