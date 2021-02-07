Wiregrass Advising Center receives national recognition by Global Community for Academic Advising

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WCTV) - Wiregrass Georgia Technical College’s Advising and Retention Center has been recognized by the Global Community for Academic Advising and the John N. Gardner Institute for Excellence in Undergraduate Education.

This recognition comes for the school’s participation in launching the Excellence in Academic Advising as part of their Charter Cohort.

Wiregrass Associate Vice President for Academic Success and Administrator over the Advising and Retention Center, Dr. Jammie Wilbanks, who was the liason for the EAA project, said in the release, “The self-study process took about two and a half years; however, we have a 10-item action plan that we wish to accomplish over the next year.”

Wiregrass President, Dr. Tina K. Anderson, said, “We have implemented strategies to increase student retention and graduation through a better advising process. Our goal is to ensure that students receive the best academic guidance possible through partnerships between students, faculty, and staff. We will guide students’ academic process while empowering them to be self-reliant and actively responsible for their academic success.”

The college was recognized at a ceremony, The EAA Charter Cohort: Transforming Higher Education through Academic Advising: Accomplishments and Recognition and received a digital badge as recognition of the important role the institution played in the design and development of EAA.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.