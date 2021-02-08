Caramelized Onion & Mushroom Tart with Goat Cheese & Fig Balsamic Drizzle

INGREDIENTS

3 cups sweet onions (about 2 onions)

2 large shallots

1 teaspoon tarragon

2 tablespoons Italian parsley

4 tablespoons walnut oil, divided

8 oz sliced baby bella mushrooms

1/2 cup white wine

1 teaspoon Janes Crazy mixed up salt

6 puff pastry shells

Parchment paper

4 oz garlic & herb goat cheese

8 oz dried figs

1 cup port wine

1 cup fig balsamic vinegar

1/4 cup unfiltered berry honey

METHOD

1. Preheat oven to 425°F. Preheat large sauté pan over medium for 4–5 minutes. Peel and julienne onions and shallots. Chop tarragon and parsley.

2. Add 2 tablespoons oil to pan, then add onions and shallots. Sauté onions 16–18 minutes, stirring occasionally, until lightly caramelized. Remove onions and shallots from pan.

3. Add to same pan remaining 2 tablespoons oil and mushrooms; cook 8–9 minutes, until mushrooms become tender. Deglaze pan with white wine and reduce liquid until dry. Remove pan from heat and stir in onions, shallots, tarragon, Italian parsley, and Janes Crazy mixed up salt.

4. Place puff pastry shells on parchment-lined baking sheet; bake per package instructions. Remove from oven and set aside to cool. Push down center of each puff pastry. Layer each shell with onion mixture, goat cheese, onion mixture again, and finish with goat cheese. Bake filled tart shells 6–7 minutes.

5. Meanwhile, remove stems of dried figs, discard stems and cut figs in half. Combine in small saucepot: dried figs, port wine, fig balsamic vinegar, and honey. Bring to a simmer over medium and reduce liquid by two-thirds. Remove from heat and reserve at room temperature.

6. Serve tarts drizzled with balsamic glaze.

