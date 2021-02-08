Chiefs, Buccaneers face off for NFL title in Tampa

(AP) - Tom Brady has his first touchdown pass in the first quarter in his 10 career Super Bowls.

Brady hooked up with former Patriots teammate Rob Gronkowski for an 8-yard touchdown to put Tampa Bay up 7-3 over the Kansas City Chiefs with 37 seconds left in the first quarter.

It was the 13th time Brady and Gronk have hooked up for a postseason touchdown. That breaks the record they shared with Jerry Rice and Joe Montana.

Brady’s nine Super Bowl teams in New England produced just three points total in the first quarter. That came on a field goal in the Patriots’ 41-33 loss to the Eagles in Super Bowl 52.

The Buccaneers punted on their first two possessions before Brady engineered an eight-play, 75-yard drive.

The Chiefs won the coin toss and deferred to the second half.

In 17 drives that started and ended in the opening quarter in those games, he led New England to only one field goal, although he did score an opening drive TD in the opening minute of the second quarter in Super Bowl 42 against the Giants.

The quarterback matchup between Brady and Patrick Mahomes is the sixth ever in the Super Bowl between former AP MVPs, the second between former Super Bowl MVPs and the first between players who had previously won both awards.

The first socially distanced Super Bowl is set for 25,000 fans with 7,500 vaccinated health care workers attending the Tampa Bay-Kansas City matchup for free.

The NFL is providing masks to all fans and following many of the guidelines used during the regular season in stadiums that allowed fans.

Purchases are cashless, and the first rows of fans are not close to the field. The rows closest to the field in Tampa Bay’s home stadium are covered. The Buccaneers are the first team to play the Super Bowl at home. Raymond James Stadium normally holds about 75,000 fans.

Locker room access is limited compared to previous Super Bowls, and Super Bowl week was much different. Most events were virtual, and Kansas City didn’t travel until the day before the game. Teams traditionally arrive about a week early.

Super Bowl 55 pits two of the oldest head coaches in the NFL in an age when young offensive-minded coaches are all the rage.

Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid is 62. With a win over Tampa Bay, Reid would surpass Vince Lombardi as the oldest coach to win back-to-back Super Bowls.

Lombardi was 54 when his Packers won Super Bowl II over the Oakland Raiders.

Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians is 68. A victory over the Chiefs would make him the oldest to win a Super Bowl.

Bill Belichick was 66 when he won Super Bowl 53 with New England two years ago.

