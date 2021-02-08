Despite COVID hiatus, Noles climb three spots in AP Top 25

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Despite not playing last week, the Florida State men’s basketball team moved up three spots in the latest Associated Press Top 25 poll, to #17.

FSU hasn’t taken the floor since Saturday, January 30 due to positive COVID-19 cases within the program.

The top two teams in the land remain Gonzaga and Baylor, with Michigan (up one) and Ohio State (up three) moving into the Top 4. Villanova, who fell two spots from last week, round out the Top 5.

#9 Virginia and #18 Virginia Tech are the lone ACC representative’s in this week’s poll, along with Florida State.

