Despite COVID hiatus, Noles climb three spots in AP Top 25

MJ Walker makes a pass during the FSU/Georgia Tech basketball game.
MJ Walker makes a pass during the FSU/Georgia Tech basketball game.(MIGUEL OLIVELLA | Florida State Athletics)
By Fletcher Keel
Published: Feb. 8, 2021 at 4:22 PM EST|Updated: 7 hours ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Despite not playing last week, the Florida State men’s basketball team moved up three spots in the latest Associated Press Top 25 poll, to #17.

FSU hasn’t taken the floor since Saturday, January 30 due to positive COVID-19 cases within the program.

The top two teams in the land remain Gonzaga and Baylor, with Michigan (up one) and Ohio State (up three) moving into the Top 4. Villanova, who fell two spots from last week, round out the Top 5.

#9 Virginia and #18 Virginia Tech are the lone ACC representative’s in this week’s poll, along with Florida State.

To see the full Top Top 25 poll for this week, click here.

