Advertisement

FBI arrest N.Y. man in child porn ring involving Columbus, Ga. victims

Jose Afra.
Jose Afra.(FBI)
By Alex Jones
Published: Feb. 8, 2021 at 11:06 AM EST|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORT CHESTER, N.Y. (WTVM) - A New York man is behind bars in a child porn ring and the FBI is looking to identify all of his victims.

Jose Zafra was arrested by the FBI and charged with production of child sexual abuse material, also known as child pornography. His age has not been released.

The FBI reports that Zafra has known victims in Columbus, Ga., Panama City, Fla. and Austin, Texas, but they are working to identify more.

Investigators allege that Zafra used social media app Snapchat to extort victims by using flattery, lies and other methods to get them to create child porn.

The investigation and subsequent stem from a criminal complaint filed in the Southern District of New York that alleges that Zafra asked for and received child porn from a 9-year-old girl in Panama City, Fla.

Investigators also say they have identified multiple Snapchat account names associated with Zafra, including Definitely jose and jose.zafra. Two other account names that are sexually explicit were also identified.

Anyone with information on Zafra or who believes they are or may know a victim of his is asked to contact the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI (225-5324).

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Southeastern Grocers, who owns BI-LO, Fresco y Más, Harvey's Supermarket and Winn-Dixie grocery...
Some Florida Winn Dixie, Fresco y Más, Harvey’s stores to begin distributing COVID-19 vaccine beginning Thursday
Police car
Tallahassee police arrest 16 people in drug investigation
Chiles Timberwolves basketball
Chiles basketball coaches removed from positions following LCS District Office internal investigation
On Capitol Hill, the Senate has a busy week ahead.
House Democrats to unveil $3,000 stimulus payment for families with children
Leon County Booking Report: Feb. 7, 2021

Latest News

A beloved bird dog, Sadie, on the loose in Tallahassee has her human parents going the extra...
Searching for Sadie: Niceville family looking high and low for missing dog
A Thomasville mom meets the woman who found her son alone along the side of a road.
Thomasville mother meets the woman who rescued her runaway toddler
The Tallahassee Police Department says they’re investigating a shooting that happened Monday...
Shooting investigation underway in Tallahassee
Parkland anniversary sparks renewed calls for assault weapons ban
Parkland anniversary sparks renewed calls for assault weapons ban
Chief Meteorologist Mike McCall takes a look at your forecast for the evening of Monday,...
Mike’s Monday Evening Forecast: February 8, 2021