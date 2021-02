LIVE OAK, Fla. (WCTV) - Suwannee Fire and Rescue says due to a structure fire in Live Oak, part of Duval Street is closed to traffic.

Firefighters say the street is closed to through traffic from Mussy to Georgia avenues. Suwannee Fire and Rescue posted about the fire on its Facebook page around 10 a.m. Monday.

PSA...Due to a structure fire in the city Duval St is currently closed to through traffic from Mussy to GA Ave. Please find alternate routes. Posted by Suwannee Fire Rescue on Monday, February 8, 2021

This is a developing story.

