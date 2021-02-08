Advertisement

Florida receiving 325,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine this week

Gov. DeSantis gave an update on vaccination efforts as he visited the Bay of Pigs Museum in...
Gov. DeSantis gave an update on vaccination efforts as he visited the Bay of Pigs Museum in Miami.(AP)
By Julie Montanaro
Published: Feb. 8, 2021 at 11:17 AM EST|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIAMI (WCTV) - Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Monday that Florida is getting 325,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine this week, up from 307,000 doses last week.

Gov. DeSantis gave an update on vaccination efforts as he visited the Bay of Pigs Museum in Miami. Three Bay of Pigs veterans, who were captured and held prisoner by Cuban dictator Fidel Castro’s forces in the 1960s, received the COVID-19 vaccine during the governor’s press conference.

Gov. DeSantis says the state is launching a pilot program allowing homebound veterans and their spouses to receive the vaccine.

The governor also announced new efforts to open vaccine pods in communities where vaccination rates among seniors are lower than they’d like. He said some communities have vaccination rates among seniors near 50%, but there are other, underserved communities where vaccination rates are still below 20%. The next pod will be opening in Miami-Dade County.

Gov. DeSantis says Walmart will soon begin offering the vaccines, and he will be making an announcement on that later this week.

You can watch the governor’s press conference, which was broadcast live on the WCTV Facebook page, below.

Gov. DeSantis press conference in Miami 2/8/21

LIVE: Gov. Ron DeSantis is holding a press conference at the Bay of Pigs Museum & Library in Miami.

Posted by WCTV.tv on Monday, February 8, 2021

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Southeastern Grocers, who owns BI-LO, Fresco y Más, Harvey's Supermarket and Winn-Dixie grocery...
Some Florida Winn Dixie, Fresco y Más, Harvey’s stores to begin distributing COVID-19 vaccine beginning Thursday
Police car
Tallahassee police arrest 16 people in drug investigation
Chiles Timberwolves basketball
Chiles basketball coaches removed from positions following LCS District Office internal investigation
On Capitol Hill, the Senate has a busy week ahead.
House Democrats to unveil $3,000 stimulus payment for families with children
Leon County Booking Report: Feb. 7, 2021

Latest News

While millions of Americans wait for the COVID-19 vaccine, hospital board members, their...
Vaccine drive gains speed, but maskless fans fuel worries
The number of drug overdose deaths has risen to record levels during the pandemic.
Drug overdose deaths rise during pandemic
Airlines begin blocking middle seats last year, during the height of the pandemic.
Delta will continue to block middle seats through April
The first case of the Denmark “Cluster Five” variant of COVID-19 has been identified in North...
New variants raise worry about COVID-19 virus reinfections
FILE - In this Dec. 21, 2020 file photo, registered nurse Lydia Mauney works in a COVID-19 unit...
Around the globe, virus cancels spring travel for millions