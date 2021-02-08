Florida receiving 325,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine this week

MIAMI (WCTV) - Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Monday that Florida is getting 325,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine this week, up from 307,000 doses last week.

Gov. DeSantis gave an update on vaccination efforts as he visited the Bay of Pigs Museum in Miami. Three Bay of Pigs veterans, who were captured and held prisoner by Cuban dictator Fidel Castro’s forces in the 1960s, received the COVID-19 vaccine during the governor’s press conference.

Gov. DeSantis says the state is launching a pilot program allowing homebound veterans and their spouses to receive the vaccine.

The governor also announced new efforts to open vaccine pods in communities where vaccination rates among seniors are lower than they’d like. He said some communities have vaccination rates among seniors near 50%, but there are other, underserved communities where vaccination rates are still below 20%. The next pod will be opening in Miami-Dade County.

Gov. DeSantis says Walmart will soon begin offering the vaccines, and he will be making an announcement on that later this week.

