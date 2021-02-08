Advertisement

Georgia substitute teacher charged with 19 counts of child molestation

Amelia Ressler is facing 19 counts of child molestations in Georgia.
Amelia Ressler is facing 19 counts of child molestations in Georgia.(Carroll County Sheriff's Office)
By Travis Leder
Published: Feb. 8, 2021 at 11:14 AM EST|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARROLLTON, Ga. (Gray News) - Authorities have arrested a Georgia substitute teacher after staff at an elementary school received allegations of sexual misconduct.

The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office accused 30-year-old Amelia Ressler of engaging in “indecent and immoral acts” around children at Mt. Zion Elementary school near Carrollton, which is about 50 miles west of Atlanta.

Deputies arrested Ressler Friday and charged the Carrollton woman with 19 counts of child molestation.

“We appreciate the dedication Carroll County Schools has for the safety of their students as they are working diligently to communicate with all parents of students affected,” the sheriff’s office said in a Facebook post. “We will continue to work closely with them during the remainder of the investigation.”

Investigators have yet to reveal further details in the case since Friday’s arrest.

Online records show Ressler remains in the Carroll County Jail as of Monday morning with no bond set.

For Immediate Release: Carrollton Woman Charged with 19 Counts of Child Molestation On February 5, 2021 Carroll...

Posted by Carroll County Sheriff's Office on Friday, February 5, 2021

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Southeastern Grocers, who owns BI-LO, Fresco y Más, Harvey's Supermarket and Winn-Dixie grocery...
Some Florida Winn Dixie, Fresco y Más, Harvey’s stores to begin distributing COVID-19 vaccine beginning Thursday
Police car
Tallahassee police arrest 16 people in drug investigation
Chiles Timberwolves basketball
Chiles basketball coaches removed from positions following LCS District Office internal investigation
On Capitol Hill, the Senate has a busy week ahead.
House Democrats to unveil $3,000 stimulus payment for families with children
Leon County Booking Report: Feb. 7, 2021

Latest News

FILE - In this Thursday, April 18, 2019 file photo, a sign for the Department of Justice hangs...
Justice Dept. seeks resignations of Trump-era US attorneys
A beloved bird dog, Sadie, on the loose in Tallahassee has her human parents going the extra...
Searching for Sadie: Niceville family looking high and low for missing dog
Texas leaders mourn the loss of Rep. Ron Wright
Current and former Texas lawmakers remember Rep. Ron Wright
While millions of Americans wait for the COVID-19 vaccine, hospital board members, their...
Vaccine drive gains speed, but maskless fans fuel worries
FILE - In this Friday, Feb. 5, 2021 file photo, President Joe Biden speaks in the State Dining...
Dems propose $1,400 payments as part of Biden virus relief