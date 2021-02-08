Advertisement

Mike’s Monday Evening Forecast: February 8, 2021

By Mike McCall
Published: Feb. 8, 2021 at 6:36 PM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - After a cold start in the 30s Monday morning, we had a partly cloudy and pleasant afternoon in the mid-to-upper-60s, with a few spots even topping 70. Some patchy fog will develop Monday evening but then showers and isolated thunderstorms will rapidly develop to our west overnight and bring us a good chance of mainly morning showers and isolated thunderstorms, with lows in the mid-50s.

Tuesday afternoon will see a chance for a few lingering showers and highs in the upper-60s. Warmer temperatures are on the way for Wednesday and Thursday, with lows in the mid-50s and highs in the low-to-mid-70s.

There is just a slight chance of showers those two days, but then another goo chance of showers and a few thunderstorms on Friday, with a low near 60 and a high in the low-70s.

The weekend will still see clouds and a slight chance for a lingering shower or two, with lows in the 50s, then 40s and highs in the mid-60s.

