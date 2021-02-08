Advertisement

Mysterious monolith pops up near Turkish World Heritage site

Turkish police officers guard a monolith, found on an open field near Sanliurfa, southeastern...
Turkish police officers guard a monolith, found on an open field near Sanliurfa, southeastern Turkey, Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021. The metal block was found by a farmer Friday in Sanliurfa province with old Turkic script that reads "Look at the sky, see the moon."(Bekir Seyhanli/IHA via AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 8, 2021 at 7:13 AM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ISTANBUL (AP) — Turkish authorities are investigating the appearance of a mysterious monolith in southeastern Turkey.

The metal block was found by a farmer on Friday in Sanliurfa province with old Turkic script that reads “Look at the sky, see the moon.” The monolith, 3 meters high (about 10 feet), was discovered near the UNESCO World Heritage site named Gobekli Tepe, which has megalithic structures dating to the 10th millennium B.C., thousands of years before Stonehenge.

Turkish media reported Sunday that gendarmes were looking through CCTV footage and investigating vehicles that may have transported the monolith.

Other mysterious monoliths have popped up and some have disappeared in numerous countries in recent months.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Southeastern Grocers, who owns BI-LO, Fresco y Más, Harvey's Supermarket and Winn-Dixie grocery...
Some Florida Winn Dixie, Fresco y Más, Harvey’s stores to begin distributing COVID-19 vaccine beginning Thursday
Two Lawton Chiles High School basketball coaches have been removed from their positions...
Chiles basketball coaches removed from positions following LCS District Office internal investigation
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has challenged Missouri Governor, Mike Parson, to a “friendly”...
Governor Ron DeSantis makes ‘friendly’ wager with Missouri Governor ahead of Super Bowl LV
Leon County Booking Report: Feb. 7, 2021
One of the suspects is described as a Black male who was wearing all-black clothing. He fled...
Police: Men invaded Houston home, tied up siblings during online classes

Latest News

Amelia Ressler is facing 19 counts of child molestations in Georgia.
Georgia substitute teacher charged with 19 counts of child molestation
President Donald Trump listens to a reporter's question after awarding the Presidential Medal...
Trump lawyers blast impeachment trial as ‘political theater’
Suwannee Fire and Rescue says due to a structure fire in Live Oak, part of Duval Street is...
Fire in Live Oak closes part of Duval Street
FILE - In this Dec. 1, 2020, file photo, SpaceX owner and Tesla CEO Elon Musk arrives on the...
Tesla buys $1.5 billion in Bitcoin, will accept as payment soon
FILE - In this Dec. 21, 2020 file photo, registered nurse Lydia Mauney works in a COVID-19 unit...
LIVE: White House COVID-19 task force holds press briefing