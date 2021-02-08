Tallahassee police arrest 16 people in drug investigation

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Police Department says it has arrested 16 people in connection to its drug investigation in the area of North Monroe Street and I-10.

During the week of Feb. 1, TPD conducted an operation to address community concerns about illegal drug activity and related crimes in the area.

“This operation led to arrests ranging from driving-related offenses to trafficking in methamphetamine,” TPD’s press release says.

The following people were arrested in the operation:

Brandi Stidham, 37, for possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia

Brendan Calvano, 35, for possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving while license suspended and/or revoked with knowledge and destruction of evidence

Dexter Christian, 44, for sale of cocaine within 1,000 feet of a convenience store and possession of drug paraphernalia

Katherine LaFlower, 24, for outstanding warrants

Ronald Savage, 58, for outstanding warrants

Josephus McCloud Jr., 55, for possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia

Stephanie Simmons, 36, for trafficking in methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine with intent to sell within 1,000 feet of a church, possession of synthetic cannabinoid with intent to sell within 1,000 feet of a church, possession of a controlled substance (multiple counts), possession of drug paraphernalia and keeping a place where drugs are kept and/or sold

Andre Smith, 37, for outstanding warrants

Robert Hogan, 62, for possession of cocaine

Kristy Walters, 41, for possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia

Karen Smith, 60, for possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia

Antonio Coates, 34, for fleeing and/or eluding, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, driving while license suspended and/or revoked with knowledge and possession of drug paraphernalia

James Suggs, 63, possession of ammunition by a convicted felon and possession of drug paraphernalia

Kyle Montague, 29, for outstanding warrants

Destiny Meaux, 33, for possession of cocaine with intent to sell and possession of drug paraphernalia

John Cappuccio, 27, for outstanding warrants

If you have a tip for TPD, reach out to them at 850-891-4200. Alternatively, you can stay anonymous with your tip by calling Big Bend Crime Stoppers at 850-574-TIPS.

