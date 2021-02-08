Advertisement

Wanted Mitchell Co. man arrested near Atlanta

According to investigators, Kentravious Gardner was last seen in Camilla and his location is...
According to investigators, Kentravious Gardner was last seen in Camilla and his location is currently unknown.(GBI)
By Dave Miller | WALB News Team
Published: Feb. 8, 2021 at 9:29 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A man wanted in connection to a murder in Camilla is now in custody, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

Kentravious Gardner was wanted for murder and aggravated assault stemming from an incident in Camilla last September. Gardner was wanted in connection to the death of Justin West, 32.

“Thanks to the public’s help with tips, the longtime partnership with the US Marshal’s Service, and the work put in by the GBI case agent, (Gardner) was located and arrested at an address on Sylvan Road in Eastpoint, Georgia last Thursday, February 4 by the US Marshal’s Office assisted by local law enforcement,” said Jamy Steinberg, special agent in charge of the GBI Region 9 Office in Thomasville.

Gardner has been returned to the Mitchell County Jail to face charges, according to the GBI.

