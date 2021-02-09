ARPC opens $1 million of Revive! Revolving Loan Funds for businesses

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Apalachee Regional Planning Council has announced $1 million in available loan funding for small businesses. The Revive! Revolving Loan Funds are open to any type of business.

Leaders say the loan is designed to help stabilize existing businesses and diversify the local economy with new start-ups.

The loans are being distributed on a first-come, first-serve basis. According to the flyer, the use of the loan is flexible, from “machinery and equipment purchases, inventory purchases, working capital needs, land and building purchases/renovations, leasehold improvements, and professional contract services shown to advance business plan objectives.”

Businesses can receive between $5,000 and $100,000; the average loan award is $25,000.

Of the million dollars, $800,000 is from the federal government, while $200,000 is from the local Office of Economic Vitality.

“We want businesses to know, this is an opportunity for loans if you have not been able to qualify for a conventional loan, for potentially high risk but credit worthy businesses,” said City Commissioner Jack Porter. “So to provide that gap funding; just call us, we really want to work with you, we really want to reach as many people as possible.”

ARPC staff says they are willing to work with applicants and help you through the process. You’ll gather the required items and e-mail or mail them to staff to apply; you can learn more about the program and required materials here.

If you’d like to reach out directly to ARPC, you can contact Jana Williams, the RLF Manager, at (850) 339-4564 or JWilliams@arpc.org.

