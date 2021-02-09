Democrats file police reform package, medical expansion legislation

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (CNS) - The Florida Legislative Black Caucus is putting forth a package of 16 bills aimed at reforming policing in the state.

Some of the proposals include limiting the use of no-knock warrants, mandating body and dash cameras, setting higher minimum agency standards, chipping away at qualified immunity and creating a registry for use of force incidents and complainants against officers.

Representative Evan Jenne said the efforts are not aimed at defunding the police.

“If you really look at these policies they’re not antagonistic towards law enforcement officers. They’re not antagonistic towards anyone. They’re going to protect people. They’re going to protect people in communities of color and one thing that I don’t think folks are understanding is they’re also going to protect our law enforcement officers. It’s going to give them more skills, more ability to engage with the community on a human level,” said Jenne.

While Democrats said they’re hopeful some of their legislative efforts will succeed, Republican legislative leaders and the governor have thrown their weight behind legislation that aims to increase penalties on rioters.

Florida Senate Democrats have also filed legislation to expand Medicaid to Florida’s working poor.

The idea has been around since 2012, but GOP lawmakers refuse to consider the expansion because it requires the state to put up a ten percent match.

This year, that would be about $80 million.

Senator Perry Thurston said that leaves Florida in the minority of states.

“Fourteen states that have failed to accept the benefits of the Federal government that’s been handed to them, handed to them on a platter. You know, here, go ahead and take care of the neediest people in your community. That’s why we’re here today. We’re here today because nine hundred thousand Floridians are being denied affordable health care,” said Thurston.

The legislation is unlikely to be considered as Florida already faces cuts to core programs to continue education and environmental funding proposed by the Governor.

