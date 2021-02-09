Advertisement

Ex-data analyst Rebekah Jones drops civil lawsuit

FILE PHOTO: The Florida Department of Law Enforcement released video from its raid on the home...
FILE PHOTO: The Florida Department of Law Enforcement released video from its raid on the home of Rebekah Jones, a former Department of Health worker who built the state COVID dashboard and says she was fired for refusing to manipulate data.(FDLE)
By News Service of Florida Staff
Published: Feb. 9, 2021 at 12:03 PM EST|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (NSF) - Former Florida Department of Health data analyst Rebekah Jones is dropping a civil lawsuit alleging that state law-enforcement agents violated her rights when they searched her home and hauled away computer equipment in December.

Jones’ attorneys filed a notice last week in federal court in Tallahassee that said she was dismissing the lawsuit “without prejudice,” which means it could be filed again.

Jones has drawn national attention because of her accusations that Gov. Ron DeSantis’ administration has manipulated data about the COVID-19 pandemic. She was fired last year and set up a competing COVID-19 online dashboard to display data about the virus.

The FDLE conducted the search after an investigation allegedly linked her home address to a Nov. 10 message sent on an internal Department of Health multi-user account. Jones, who has denied being responsible for the message, turned herself in last month on an arrest warrant that alleged she “was responsible for unauthorized access and several unauthorized access attempts to FDOH systems.”

The criminal case is separate from the civil lawsuit, which was filed in December in Leon County and later was moved to federal court. The civil lawsuit contended that FDLE agents violated Jones’ First Amendment rights and due-process rights and conducted an unlawful search and seizure when they searched her home.

U.S. District Judge Allen Winsor issued an order Saturday indicating the dismissal has not been finalized because of a remaining issue about whether each side would bear its own legal costs and fees.

Copyright 2021 News Service of Florida. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police car
Tallahassee police arrest 16 people in drug investigation
The Tallahassee Police Department says they’re investigating a shooting that happened Monday...
Shooting investigation underway in Tallahassee
On Capitol Hill, the Senate has a busy week ahead.
House Democrats to unveil $3,000 stimulus payment for families with children
Leon County Booking Report: Feb. 8, 2021
A Thomasville mom meets the woman who found her son alone along the side of a road.
Thomasville mother meets the woman who rescued her runaway toddler

Latest News

The music industry is mourning the loss of one of the ‘sweethearts of Motown.’
Record sales pick up as fans remember The Supremes founder Mary Wilson
Democrats file police reform package, medical expansion legislation
Local law enforcement and businesses are preparing ahead of potential protests this weekend
Bumpy road ahead for transportation projects
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis took a victory lap while visiting the White House this spring, before...
Democrats in early stages of eyeing 2022 gubernatorial runs
An active pattern will keep rain chances in play for most days through at least next Sunday.
Rain chances stay through Valentine’s weekend