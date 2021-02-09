Advertisement

Michelle Obama to team up with puppets for a kids’ food show

Michelle Obama is launching a Netflix children’s food show with a pair of puppets.
Michelle Obama is launching a Netflix children’s food show with a pair of puppets.(Source: Netflix/CNN)
By MARK KENNEDY
Published: Feb. 9, 2021 at 11:34 AM EST|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Michelle Obama is launching a Netflix children’s food show with a pair of puppets “to bring a bit of light and laughter to homes around the world.”

The new show, called “Waffles + Mochi,” launches March 16 and will be “all about good food: discovering it, cooking it, and of course, eating it,” the former first lady posted on Instagram on Tuesday. The 20-minute episodes will combine live action and puppets, and Obama will be a series regular.

The show centers on two best puppet friends who dream of becoming chefs and travel across the world looking for ingredients and making dishes “alongside renowned chefs, home cooks, kids and celebrities,” according to a press release from the show.

“Kids will love it, but I know that adults will also get plenty of laughs — and some tips for the kitchen,” Obama wrote. “In many ways, this show is an extension of my work to support children’s health as first lady — and to be quite honest, I wish a program like this had been around when my girls were young.”

The show is produced by Higher Ground Productions, the production company owned by Obama and her husband, former President Barack Obama. In 2018, the Obamas signed a multi-year agreement with Netflix. Michelle Obama released her Netflix documentary “Becoming” in May. The former first lady is also host of “The Michelle Obama Podcast” on Spotify.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police car
Tallahassee police arrest 16 people in drug investigation
The Tallahassee Police Department says they’re investigating a shooting that happened Monday...
Shooting investigation underway in Tallahassee
On Capitol Hill, the Senate has a busy week ahead.
House Democrats to unveil $3,000 stimulus payment for families with children
Leon County Booking Report: Feb. 8, 2021
A Thomasville mom meets the woman who found her son alone along the side of a road.
Thomasville mother meets the woman who rescued her runaway toddler

Latest News

The alleged gunman who police say opened fire on a health clinic in Buffalo, Minnesota,...
Suspected gunman arrested in health clinic shooting
Law enforcement personnel and first responders gather outside of the Allina Health clinic,...
5 shot at Minnesota clinic; suspect said to be angry at care
The music industry is mourning the loss of one of the ‘sweethearts of Motown.’
Record sales pick up as fans remember The Supremes founder Mary Wilson
Brian A. Gallagher’s resignation, announced in a farewell note, takes effect March 1. The...
United Way Worldwide CEO Gallagher resigns amid turmoil
Los Angeles Lakers' Kobe Bryant, right, fist-bumps his daughter Gianna after the last NBA...
US officials: Pilot error caused Kobe Bryant chopper crash