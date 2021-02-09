Pet boa constrictor gets stuck in owner’s car

(CNN) - You’ve heard of keys, crumbs, wallets and other objects getting wedged in the crevices of your car, but what about snakes?

A pet boa constrictor in North Carolina got stuck in the dashboard of his owner’s car after a visit to the vet. Stanly County Animal Protective Services in North Carolina had to come help wriggle him free. The snake was safely removed and is now back home.

It’s still unclear how a 5-foot long boa constrictor wedged itself in such a tight space.

