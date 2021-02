TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Police Department says the victim in Monday night’s shooting at an apartment complex on Putnam Drive has died.

TPD says they believe the incident to be isolated.

The Tallahassee Police Department has identified all parties involved and this is believed to be an isolated incident. — Tallahassee Police (@TallyPD) February 9, 2021

Officials have not publicly identified anyone involved in the incident.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.