Publix stores in Leon and Suwannee counties to begin giving COVID-19 vaccine

(WCJB)
By Pat Mueller
Published: Feb. 9, 2021 at 1:38 PM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Publix will begin offering COVID-19 vaccine appointments for seniors in Leon and Suwannee counties on Friday, Feb. 12.

According to the Publix website, eligible customers can start signing up for appointments at 7 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 10. The vaccines will be available for residents who are 65 and older.

The following Publix locations in Tallahassee will have vaccines:

  • Bradfordville Center, 6753 Thomasville Road
  • Forest Village Shopping Center, 5032 Capital Circle SW, Suite 1
  • Ocala Corners, 800 Ocala Road
  • Lake Ella Plaza, 1700 North Monroe St.
  • Vineyard Center, 6615 Mahan Drive
  • Southwood Village, 3551 Blairstone Road
  • Governors Crossing II, 1001 North Blairstone Road, Suite 301
  • Village Square, 3521 Thomasville Road
  • Mahan Village Shopping Center, 3122 Mahan Drive
  • Capital Circle, 2111 NE Capital Circle

Publix will also start setting up vaccine appointments in the following counties:

  • Alachua
  • Clay
  • Columbia
  • Desoto
  • Duval
  • Highlands
  • Hillsborough
  • Lake
  • Manatee
  • Okeechobee
  • Orange
  • Osceola
  • Polk
  • Sarasota
  • Seminole
  • Sumter
  • Suwannee

You can learn more about signing up for a COVID-19 vaccine appointment through Publix at its website.

Head to the Florida Department of Health’s website for more information regarding the coronavirus vaccine.

