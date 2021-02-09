Publix stores in Leon and Suwannee counties to begin giving COVID-19 vaccine
Published: Feb. 9, 2021 at 1:38 PM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Publix will begin offering COVID-19 vaccine appointments for seniors in Leon and Suwannee counties on Friday, Feb. 12.
According to the Publix website, eligible customers can start signing up for appointments at 7 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 10. The vaccines will be available for residents who are 65 and older.
The following Publix locations in Tallahassee will have vaccines:
- Bradfordville Center, 6753 Thomasville Road
- Forest Village Shopping Center, 5032 Capital Circle SW, Suite 1
- Ocala Corners, 800 Ocala Road
- Lake Ella Plaza, 1700 North Monroe St.
- Vineyard Center, 6615 Mahan Drive
- Southwood Village, 3551 Blairstone Road
- Governors Crossing II, 1001 North Blairstone Road, Suite 301
- Village Square, 3521 Thomasville Road
- Mahan Village Shopping Center, 3122 Mahan Drive
- Capital Circle, 2111 NE Capital Circle
Publix will also start setting up vaccine appointments in the following counties:
- Alachua
- Clay
- Columbia
- Desoto
- Duval
- Highlands
- Hillsborough
- Lake
- Manatee
- Okeechobee
- Orange
- Osceola
- Polk
- Sarasota
- Seminole
- Sumter
- Suwannee
You can learn more about signing up for a COVID-19 vaccine appointment through Publix at its website.
Head to the Florida Department of Health’s website for more information regarding the coronavirus vaccine.
