Publix stores in Leon and Suwannee counties to begin giving COVID-19 vaccine

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Publix will begin offering COVID-19 vaccine appointments for seniors in Leon and Suwannee counties on Friday, Feb. 12.

According to the Publix website, eligible customers can start signing up for appointments at 7 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 10. The vaccines will be available for residents who are 65 and older.

The following Publix locations in Tallahassee will have vaccines:

Bradfordville Center, 6753 Thomasville Road

Forest Village Shopping Center, 5032 Capital Circle SW, Suite 1

Ocala Corners, 800 Ocala Road

Lake Ella Plaza, 1700 North Monroe St.

Vineyard Center, 6615 Mahan Drive

Southwood Village, 3551 Blairstone Road

Governors Crossing II, 1001 North Blairstone Road, Suite 301

Village Square, 3521 Thomasville Road

Mahan Village Shopping Center, 3122 Mahan Drive

Capital Circle, 2111 NE Capital Circle

Publix will also start setting up vaccine appointments in the following counties:

Alachua

Clay

Columbia

Desoto

Duval

Highlands

Hillsborough

Lake

Manatee

Okeechobee

Orange

Osceola

Polk

Sarasota

Seminole

Sumter

Suwannee

You can learn more about signing up for a COVID-19 vaccine appointment through Publix at its website.

Head to the Florida Department of Health’s website for more information regarding the coronavirus vaccine.

