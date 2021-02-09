Rain chances stay through Valentine’s weekend

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - There was a lot less green and red on the radar across the Big Bend and South Georgia Tuesday evening compared to earlier in the day, but more showers are possible intermittently through the weekend.

A trough of low pressure aloft moved through the Southeast Tuesday, sparking those showers and storms that rolled through. At the surface, a sort-of stationary front was offshore of the Big Bend coast. With the upper-level trough exiting the viewing area, thunderstorm chances will be much lower for the rest of Tuesday with only a slight chance of showers.

Rain chances will be slightly lower on Wednesday as the upper-level lift subsides, but the northward-moving front will be a mechanism for developing a few showers. The better odds of rain will be along and north of the state line with highs reaching to near 70 and a mostly cloudy sky.

For Thursday, the southerly flow will stick around ahead of a cold front and surface low-pressure system that’s forecast to move into the Southeast. Rain odds are appearing low during the daytime hours, but rain chances will begin to increase during the night into Friday morning as the front nears.

The global models differ on exact timing of the rain with, for instance, the European model bringing the rain in during the day while the American GFS keeps the viewing area fairly dry. For now, rain chances will be near 50% across the viewing area with highs from near 70 to the lower 70s.

The cold front doesn’t get far south, and rain chances linger Saturday with a cloudy sky. The morning low will reach into the upper 50s and highs getting into the lower to mid 70s.

A trough of low pressure aloft is forecast to dig into Texas by Saturday evening, allowing a surface low to develop in the Gulf of Mexico. A warm front will develop to the north, maintaining the low-level moisture and warmth as well as a good chance of showers and a few thunderstorms for Saturday night into Valentine’s Day (Sunday). Global models differ with the timing of the rain’s exit from the Big Bend and South Georgia with the European model keeping it around all day. For now, have an umbrella (or two) on hand for any outdoor plans.

