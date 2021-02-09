Searching for Sadie: Niceville family looking high and low for missing dog

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A beloved bird dog, Sadie, on the loose in Tallahassee has her human parents going the extra mile to bring her home.

The family is asking for the public’s help, offering a reward for anyone who finds her.

An estimated 650 laminated flyers have been posted all around town, on street signs, light poles, and even banners that line the roadway.

“She’s a cherished member of our family, and I miss her terribly,” said Stacey Camp, Sadie’s owner.

Camp hasn’t been home to Niceville in the more than six weeks since Sadie escaped through an open door while visiting her son in northeast Tallahassee.

“She doesn’t really know where her home is, because this isn’t her home,” Camp said. “She’s only been here a couple of times.”

She has been tracking the beloved pup’s movements throughout the city- from her disappearance near Centerville and Fleishman Roads, to several places the dog was allegedly spotted in the Killearn neighborhood to, most recently, several sightings near Lakeshore Drive.

“She’s always wanted to chase squirrels when we go to the dog parks and I think that’s what she’s doing now and she doesn’t realize how much her momma misses her,” said Camp. “Every time we hear about a potential sighting, we scurry over to that area.”

She said the eyewitness reports have come from a number of good samaritans that were sent into a Facebook page she has set up. She has also set up food traps and cameras in some places, all in the hopes that she’ll find her way safely back where she belongs.

Camp said in the last six weeks, she has found two other Britteny spaniels on the loose in Tallahassee and reunited them with their families. She promises she will collect every single flyer she has posted and has them all mapped out in a cellular app.

