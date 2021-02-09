Shooting investigation underway in Tallahassee

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A shooting investigation is underway in Tallahassee.

The Tallahassee Police Department said it happened around 4:30 p.m. Monday in the 400 block of Putnam Drive. The agency would not immediately provide any information on injuries or arrests.

Investigators were at the scene for hours alongside a forensics unit that was working inside a first-floor apartment at the Blue Cascade Apartment complex. Officers documented the dwelling with photographs and using FARO technology, which helps investigators digitally capture a crime scene, and analyze the data in 3D at a later date. Two officers were posted outside the unit while several patrol vehicles were parked below.

The department quietly announced the shooting in a Facebook post, which also stated it was an “active investigation.”

WCTV has reached out to TPD for more transparency into what happened.

This is a developing story.

