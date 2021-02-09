Advertisement

Shooting investigation underway in Tallahassee

The Tallahassee Police Department says they’re investigating a shooting that happened Monday...
The Tallahassee Police Department says they’re investigating a shooting that happened Monday afternoon in the 400 block of Putnam Drive.(Katie Kaplan | WCTV)
By Katie Kaplan
Published: Feb. 8, 2021 at 8:09 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A shooting investigation is underway in Tallahassee.

The Tallahassee Police Department said it happened around 4:30 p.m. Monday in the 400 block of Putnam Drive. The agency would not immediately provide any information on injuries or arrests.

Investigators were at the scene for hours alongside a forensics unit that was working inside a first-floor apartment at the Blue Cascade Apartment complex. Officers documented the dwelling with photographs and using FARO technology, which helps investigators digitally capture a crime scene, and analyze the data in 3D at a later date. Two officers were posted outside the unit while several patrol vehicles were parked below.

The department quietly announced the shooting in a Facebook post, which also stated it was an “active investigation.”

WCTV has reached out to TPD for more transparency into what happened.

The Tallahassee Police Department is currently investigating a shooting that occurred just after 4:30 p.m. in the 400...

Posted by City of Tallahassee Police Department on Monday, February 8, 2021

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Southeastern Grocers, who owns BI-LO, Fresco y Más, Harvey's Supermarket and Winn-Dixie grocery...
Some Florida Winn Dixie, Fresco y Más, Harvey’s stores to begin distributing COVID-19 vaccine beginning Thursday
Police car
Tallahassee police arrest 16 people in drug investigation
Chiles Timberwolves basketball
Chiles basketball coaches removed from positions following LCS District Office internal investigation
On Capitol Hill, the Senate has a busy week ahead.
House Democrats to unveil $3,000 stimulus payment for families with children
Leon County Booking Report: Feb. 7, 2021

Latest News

A beloved bird dog, Sadie, on the loose in Tallahassee has her human parents going the extra...
Searching for Sadie: Niceville family looking high and low for missing dog
A Thomasville mom meets the woman who found her son alone along the side of a road.
Thomasville mother meets the woman who rescued her runaway toddler
Parkland anniversary sparks renewed calls for assault weapons ban
Parkland anniversary sparks renewed calls for assault weapons ban
Chief Meteorologist Mike McCall takes a look at your forecast for the evening of Monday,...
Mike’s Monday Evening Forecast: February 8, 2021