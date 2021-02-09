Thomasville mother meets the woman who rescued her runaway toddler

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WCTV) - A day after her two-year-old son was found alone on the side of the road, Patricia Williams was eager to meet the woman she now considers a hero.

“I just wanted to thank her,” Williams said.

According to Thomasville Police, Williams’ son had been found wearing nothing but a shirt and diaper along Campbell Street. Just steps away from his home, but close enough to a busy thoroughfare in an industrial part of town.

Kayla Sanders works in the area. She was approaching her worksite when she noticed the kid on the road. She said she could tell he was crying, and appeared to be alone.

“I jumped out of the van, ran across the street and grabbed him. I yelled at my mother-in-law to call the cops,” she said.

Sanders said the boy was cold and not talking. She happened to have her diaper bag in the van - normally reserved for her own two year old.

She changed his diaper, wrapped him in a blanket, and waited for officers to arrive.

“Mama mode kicked in,” Sanders said.

According to TPD, officers searched the area and eventually made contact with the family. A teenager had fallen asleep, allowing the energetic toddler to escape the house. Williams was at work when officers arrived, telling her what happened.

“My heart was at my feet,” she said. “I was scared, I cried. It hurts. But thank god it was her.”

Sanders and Williams met Monday afternoon. Both brought their two-year-old boys with them. Soon the two kids were chasing each other around, having a blast.

The laughter was a far cry from Sunday’s stress and worry. Both moms say the incident should serve as a lesson to any parent to just be more careful with their children, especially at an age when they start to learn how to open doors.

“Keep your kids close,” Williams said. “It’s crazy out there.”

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.