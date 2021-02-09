Advertisement

Walgreens, Uber team up to expand COVID vaccine access

By CNN staff
Published: Feb. 9, 2021 at 4:10 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Walgreens and Uber are teaming up to bring COVID-19 vaccines to underserved communities.

Uber says transportation should not be a barrier to health care.

Together the companies will address that concern, as well as vaccine hesitancy.

“By combining Walgreens deep experience in community care with Uber’s transportation technology and logistics expertise, we will take bold action to address vaccine access and hesitancy among those hit hardest by the pandemic,” said Walgreens President John Standley.

Over the coming months, the two companies will roll out several initiatives as vaccines become more readily available:

  • Free rides to Walgreens stores and off-site vaccine clinics
  • Pre-schedule rides when a vaccine appointment is made
  • New educational program with the National Urban League to address vaccine hesitancy

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police car
Tallahassee police arrest 16 people in drug investigation
The Tallahassee Police Department says they’re investigating a shooting that happened Monday...
Shooting investigation underway in Tallahassee
On Capitol Hill, the Senate has a busy week ahead.
House Democrats to unveil $3,000 stimulus payment for families with children
Leon County Booking Report: Feb. 8, 2021
A Thomasville mom meets the woman who found her son alone along the side of a road.
Thomasville mother meets the woman who rescued her runaway toddler

Latest News

The alleged gunman who police say opened fire on a health clinic in Buffalo, Minnesota,...
Suspected gunman arrested in health clinic shooting
Law enforcement personnel and first responders gather outside of the Allina Health clinic,...
5 shot at Minnesota clinic; suspect said to be angry at care
The music industry is mourning the loss of one of the ‘sweethearts of Motown.’
Record sales pick up as fans remember The Supremes founder Mary Wilson
Brian A. Gallagher’s resignation, announced in a farewell note, takes effect March 1. The...
United Way Worldwide CEO Gallagher resigns amid turmoil
Los Angeles Lakers' Kobe Bryant, right, fist-bumps his daughter Gianna after the last NBA...
US officials: Pilot error caused Kobe Bryant chopper crash