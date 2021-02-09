Walmarts in Tallahassee to begin offering COVID vaccine appointments

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Walmart’s stores in Tallahassee will begin offering the coronavirus vaccine to seniors on Friday, Feb. 12, 2021.

The following locations will be participating in the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program:

4400 West Tennessee St.

3221 North Monroe St.

3122 Dick Wilson Blvd. (Sam’s Club)

5500 Thomasville Road

4021 Laginappe Way

3535 Apalachee Parkway

To check availability and schedule an appointment, visit Walmart.com/COVIDvaccine and SamsClub.com/COVID.

Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Tuesday that 119 Walmarts across 34 counties in Florida will begin offering the COVID-19 vaccine to Florida residents who are 65 and older at the end of the week. The new vaccine sites will be managed through the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program.

For the first week of this program, the state is expecting to receive 65,300 doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine. The state says future vaccine allotment through this program will be announced as it becomes available. DeSantis said in his press conference that about 25,000 of those doses will be going to Walmart.

Roughly 30% of the Walmarts in the state are participating in the program, and more are expected to join as vaccine supply increases, according to Gov. DeSantis.

