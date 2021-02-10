Advertisement

500 Women Scientists in Big Bend hosting COVID-19 ask the experts panel on Thursday

By Katie Kaplan
Published: Feb. 10, 2021 at 1:10 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - This Thursday, 500 Women Scientists’ Tallahassee pod will host a “COVID-19 Ask the Experts Panel” from 5 to 6:30 p.m. to give members of the community answers to commonly asked questions and concerns about COVID-19 and the vaccines.

Doctors with Florida State University’s College of Medicine and Big Bend Hospice will be participating in the panel.

“Just getting information can be so critical,” says Dr. Marcy Cockrell, the coordinator of 500 Women Scientists’ Tallahassee pod.

The nonprofit aims to serve society by making science open, inclusive and accessible.

”It’s an opportunity for people to come with their questions and concerns about COVID and get those concerns addressed,” Dr. Cockrell says.

The gathering, which will be held on Zoom, is geared towards seniors and their caretakers, but anyone is welcome to attend.

“We’ll be focusing on COVID-19 in general, but a lot of what we’ll be focusing on is the vaccination process,” says FSU College of Medicine’s Dr. Christie Alexander.

The 90-minute forum will also include basic information on coronavirus, as well as resources for when, where and how to get vaccinated safely and effectively.

You can register for the Zoom Q&A at this link and send questions for the experts to 500wstallahassee@gmail.com with “questions for COVID webinar” in the email subject line.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Tallahassee Police Department says they’re investigating a shooting that happened Monday...
Shooting investigation underway in Tallahassee
Publix stores in Leon and Suwannee counties to begin giving COVID-19 vaccine
The Tallahassee Police Department says they’re investigating a shooting that happened Monday...
Police: One dead following Putnam Drive shooting
Leon County Booking Report: Feb. 9, 2021
A Thomasville mom meets the woman who found her son alone along the side of a road.
Thomasville mother meets the woman who rescued her runaway toddler

Latest News

FILE - In this Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021 file photo, a state legislator adjusts her face masks...
CDC study finds two masks are better than one vs. COVID-19
FILE - In this Jan. 15, 2021 file photo, Dr. Yomaris Pena, Internal Medicine Physician with...
AP-NORC poll: A third of US adults skeptical of COVID shots
Workers wave off a team of experts from the World Health Organization who ended their...
EXPLAINER: What the WHO coronavirus experts learned in Wuhan
FILE PHOTO: Residents in Phase 2 of the vaccine distribution plan received their first dose of...
Publix, Walmart and Winn-Dixie offering COVID vaccine appointments in Big Bend