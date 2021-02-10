500 Women Scientists in Big Bend hosting COVID-19 ask the experts panel on Thursday

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - This Thursday, 500 Women Scientists’ Tallahassee pod will host a “COVID-19 Ask the Experts Panel” from 5 to 6:30 p.m. to give members of the community answers to commonly asked questions and concerns about COVID-19 and the vaccines.

Doctors with Florida State University’s College of Medicine and Big Bend Hospice will be participating in the panel.

“Just getting information can be so critical,” says Dr. Marcy Cockrell, the coordinator of 500 Women Scientists’ Tallahassee pod.

The nonprofit aims to serve society by making science open, inclusive and accessible.

”It’s an opportunity for people to come with their questions and concerns about COVID and get those concerns addressed,” Dr. Cockrell says.

The gathering, which will be held on Zoom, is geared towards seniors and their caretakers, but anyone is welcome to attend.

“We’ll be focusing on COVID-19 in general, but a lot of what we’ll be focusing on is the vaccination process,” says FSU College of Medicine’s Dr. Christie Alexander.

The 90-minute forum will also include basic information on coronavirus, as well as resources for when, where and how to get vaccinated safely and effectively.

You can register for the Zoom Q&A at this link and send questions for the experts to 500wstallahassee@gmail.com with “questions for COVID webinar” in the email subject line.

