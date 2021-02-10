Advertisement

City Commissioners select Citizen’s Police Review Board chair

By Monica Casey
Published: Feb. 10, 2021 at 6:43 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Wednesday night, Tallahassee City Commissioners chose Rashad Mujahid for the new Citizen’s Police Review Board to serve a one-year term as the chair.

He has previously served on Tallahassee’s Human Relations Council.

Commissioner Curtis Richardson nominated Mujahid, and Commissioners unanimously voted in favor of the motion.

In his application, Mujahid said he feels he can look at facts and be objective.

The purpose of the Citizen’s Police Review Board is to foster transparency between police and the community, enhancing trust and the relationship.

The Board will review completed internal affairs reports and other cases of public interest.

Commissioners voted to create the group after calls from the community this summer; they say it’s been years in the making.

Mujahid will serve as a spokesperson for the Board and ensure the Board’s actions do not conflict with the Officer Bill of Rights. After his term, the Board will select a new chair from among themselves.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A crash on I-10 westbound at Exit 203 in Tallahassee is causing a large backup on the...
FHP clears crash on I-10 West in Leon County
The Tallahassee Police Department says they’re investigating a shooting that happened Monday...
Shooting investigation underway in Tallahassee
Publix stores in Leon and Suwannee counties to begin giving COVID-19 vaccine
The Tallahassee Police Department says they’re investigating a shooting that happened Monday...
Police: One dead following Putnam Drive shooting
Leon County Booking Report: Feb. 9, 2021

Latest News

Covering Gadsden County
Gadsden County Property Appraiser Office closed due to COVID-19 exposure
The Wakulla County Sheriff’s Office says it has arrested a man following a suspicious vehicle...
WCSO arrests man for aggravated battery on deputy, fleeing scene
Chief Meteorologist Mike McCall has your Wednesday forecast.
Mike’s Pinpoint Weather Forecast - Wednesday, Feb. 10
Major retailers are now in the ring to help get Tallahassee residents vaccinated.
Local retailers open up vaccine clinics, appointments filling up quickly