City Commissioners select Citizen’s Police Review Board chair

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Wednesday night, Tallahassee City Commissioners chose Rashad Mujahid for the new Citizen’s Police Review Board to serve a one-year term as the chair.

He has previously served on Tallahassee’s Human Relations Council.

Commissioner Curtis Richardson nominated Mujahid, and Commissioners unanimously voted in favor of the motion.

In his application, Mujahid said he feels he can look at facts and be objective.

The purpose of the Citizen’s Police Review Board is to foster transparency between police and the community, enhancing trust and the relationship.

The Board will review completed internal affairs reports and other cases of public interest.

Commissioners voted to create the group after calls from the community this summer; they say it’s been years in the making.

Mujahid will serve as a spokesperson for the Board and ensure the Board’s actions do not conflict with the Officer Bill of Rights. After his term, the Board will select a new chair from among themselves.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.