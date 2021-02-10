Crash on I-10 West causing backups in Leon County

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A crash on I-10 westbound at Exit 201 in Tallahassee is causing a large backup on the interstate and surrounding exit ramps.

Troopers responded to the crash around 7:30 a.m., according to the Florida Highway Patrol’s online map. According to Florida 511, the crash backed traffic up to mile marker 203 as of 8:35 a.m. The crash is near the Thomasville Road exit.

A WCTV reporter saw a car under a semi and multiple first responder vehicles with their lights on at the scene as they passed the crash while driving east on the interstate.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

This is a developing story.

