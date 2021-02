TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The FAMU DRS Baby Rattlers boys basketball team defeated Aucilla Christian, 85-39, Tuesday in district tournament action at St. John Paul II Catholic High School.

The Baby Rattlers will take on NFC on Wednesday.

You can watch highlights from Tuesday’s game in the video player above.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.