Advertisement

FAMU Federal Credit Union announces $1 million microloan program

By Monica Casey
Published: Feb. 9, 2021 at 8:30 PM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A new program for minority and women-owned small businesses could help sustain them during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The FAMU Federal Credit Union is partnering with Leon County’s Office of Economic Vitality for the $1 million microloan program.

The initiative is called “Smart Steps,” getting microloans of up to $50,000 in the hands of minority and women-owned small businesses.

The loans will have low-interest rates, and the application fee is $25. The funding comes from the CARES Act.

Local leaders say the program is important because these businesses have been disproportionately impacted by the pandemic.

“National Geographic, July 17, 2020 actually published an article that said more than half of Black-owned businesses may not survive COVID-19,” said Leon County Commissioner Nick Maddox.

Commissioner Maddox also added, in order to level the playing field, minority and women-owned businesses need better access to capital.

The FAMU Federal Credit Union also say they want to be the catalyst for business growth in the community.

You can learn more about the program here.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Tallahassee Police Department says they’re investigating a shooting that happened Monday...
Shooting investigation underway in Tallahassee
Leon County Booking Report: Feb. 9, 2021
Publix stores in Leon and Suwannee counties to begin giving COVID-19 vaccine
The Tallahassee Police Department says they’re investigating a shooting that happened Monday...
Police: One dead following Putnam Drive shooting
A Thomasville mom meets the woman who found her son alone along the side of a road.
Thomasville mother meets the woman who rescued her runaway toddler

Latest News

The FAMU DRS Baby Rattlers boys basketball team defeated Aucilla Christian, 85-39, Tuesday in...
FAMU DRS boys defeat Aucillia Christian, 85-39, to open district tourney play
The Chiles Timberwolves boys basketball team defeated the Leon Lions, 63-54, Tuesday night in...
Chiles boys beat Leon, 63-54, in district tournament play
The Hamilton County Trojans defeated the Lafayette Hornets, 63-41, in district tournament...
Hamilton County boys take down Lafayette in district touranment, 63-41
El Ellis led all Eagles in scoring, dropping 26, as TCC defeated Chipola, 70-49.
Tallahassee Community College men down Chipola, 70-49
MJ Randolph led the Rattlers with 14 points as FAMU defeated North Carolina Central.
Rattlers notch second-straight victory, 60-47, over NC Central