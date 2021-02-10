FAMU Federal Credit Union announces $1 million microloan program

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A new program for minority and women-owned small businesses could help sustain them during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The FAMU Federal Credit Union is partnering with Leon County’s Office of Economic Vitality for the $1 million microloan program.

The initiative is called “Smart Steps,” getting microloans of up to $50,000 in the hands of minority and women-owned small businesses.

The loans will have low-interest rates, and the application fee is $25. The funding comes from the CARES Act.

Local leaders say the program is important because these businesses have been disproportionately impacted by the pandemic.

“National Geographic, July 17, 2020 actually published an article that said more than half of Black-owned businesses may not survive COVID-19,” said Leon County Commissioner Nick Maddox.

Commissioner Maddox also added, in order to level the playing field, minority and women-owned businesses need better access to capital.

The FAMU Federal Credit Union also say they want to be the catalyst for business growth in the community.

You can learn more about the program here.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.