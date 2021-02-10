Advertisement

FSU-FAMU softball game postponed

A Florida State Seminoles batting helmet rests in the dugout of JoAnne Graf Field
A Florida State Seminoles batting helmet rests in the dugout of JoAnne Graf Field(Bret Clein | Florida State Athletics)
By Pat Mueller
Published: Feb. 10, 2021 at 1:18 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Florida State-Florida A&M softball game scheduled for Thursday has been postponed, according to a press release from FSU.

The release says the game was postponed because of a positive coronavirus test and the subsequent quarantining and contact tracing within FAMU’s softball program.

As a result of the postponement, the JoAnne Graf Classic tournament schedule has been adjusted. Here is the new lineup:

Friday, Feb. 12:

  • Memphis vs. Missouri — 10 a.m.
  • Memphis vs. FSU — 12:30 p.m.
  • Missouri vs. FSU — 3 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 13:

  • Memphis vs. FSU — 10 a.m.
  • Missouri vs. FSU — 12:30 p.m.
  • Missouri vs. Memphis — 3 p.m.

Sunday, Feb. 14:

  • Memphis vs. Missouri — 9 a.m.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Tallahassee Police Department says they’re investigating a shooting that happened Monday...
Shooting investigation underway in Tallahassee
Publix stores in Leon and Suwannee counties to begin giving COVID-19 vaccine
The Tallahassee Police Department says they’re investigating a shooting that happened Monday...
Police: One dead following Putnam Drive shooting
Leon County Booking Report: Feb. 9, 2021
A Thomasville mom meets the woman who found her son alone along the side of a road.
Thomasville mother meets the woman who rescued her runaway toddler

Latest News

The FAMU DRS Baby Rattlers boys basketball team defeated Aucilla Christian, 85-39, Tuesday in...
FAMU DRS boys defeat Aucillia Christian, 85-39, to open district tourney play
The Chiles Timberwolves boys basketball team defeated the Leon Lions, 63-54, Tuesday night in...
Chiles boys beat Leon, 63-54, in district tournament play
The Hamilton County Trojans defeated the Lafayette Hornets, 63-41, in district tournament...
Hamilton County boys take down Lafayette in district touranment, 63-41
El Ellis led all Eagles in scoring, dropping 26, as TCC defeated Chipola, 70-49.
Tallahassee Community College men down Chipola, 70-49