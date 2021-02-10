FSU-FAMU softball game postponed

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Florida State-Florida A&M softball game scheduled for Thursday has been postponed, according to a press release from FSU.

The release says the game was postponed because of a positive coronavirus test and the subsequent quarantining and contact tracing within FAMU’s softball program.

As a result of the postponement, the JoAnne Graf Classic tournament schedule has been adjusted. Here is the new lineup:

Friday, Feb. 12:

Memphis vs. Missouri — 10 a.m.

Memphis vs. FSU — 12:30 p.m.

Missouri vs. FSU — 3 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 13:

Memphis vs. FSU — 10 a.m.

Missouri vs. FSU — 12:30 p.m.

Missouri vs. Memphis — 3 p.m.

Sunday, Feb. 14:

Memphis vs. Missouri — 9 a.m.

