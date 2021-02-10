FSU-FAMU softball game postponed
Published: Feb. 10, 2021 at 1:18 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Florida State-Florida A&M softball game scheduled for Thursday has been postponed, according to a press release from FSU.
The release says the game was postponed because of a positive coronavirus test and the subsequent quarantining and contact tracing within FAMU’s softball program.
As a result of the postponement, the JoAnne Graf Classic tournament schedule has been adjusted. Here is the new lineup:
Friday, Feb. 12:
- Memphis vs. Missouri — 10 a.m.
- Memphis vs. FSU — 12:30 p.m.
- Missouri vs. FSU — 3 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 13:
- Memphis vs. FSU — 10 a.m.
- Missouri vs. FSU — 12:30 p.m.
- Missouri vs. Memphis — 3 p.m.
Sunday, Feb. 14:
- Memphis vs. Missouri — 9 a.m.
Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.