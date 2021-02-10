Hamilton County boys take down Lafayette in district touranment, 63-41
Published: Feb. 9, 2021 at 11:53 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
MONTICELLO, Fla. (WCTV) - The Hamilton County Trojans boys basketball team defeated the Lafayette Hornets, 63-41, in district tournament action at Jefferson County High School on Tuesday.
The Trojans will now face Taylor County in the second round of district tourney play.
