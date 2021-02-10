Advertisement

Hamilton County boys take down Lafayette in district touranment, 63-41

By Ryan Kelly
Published: Feb. 9, 2021 at 11:53 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTICELLO, Fla. (WCTV) - The Hamilton County Trojans boys basketball team defeated the Lafayette Hornets, 63-41, in district tournament action at Jefferson County High School on Tuesday.

The Trojans will now face Taylor County in the second round of district tourney play.

You can watch highlights from Tuesday’s game in the video player above.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Tallahassee Police Department says they’re investigating a shooting that happened Monday...
Shooting investigation underway in Tallahassee
Leon County Booking Report: Feb. 9, 2021
Publix stores in Leon and Suwannee counties to begin giving COVID-19 vaccine
The Tallahassee Police Department says they’re investigating a shooting that happened Monday...
Police: One dead following Putnam Drive shooting
A Thomasville mom meets the woman who found her son alone along the side of a road.
Thomasville mother meets the woman who rescued her runaway toddler

Latest News

The FAMU DRS Baby Rattlers boys basketball team defeated Aucilla Christian, 85-39, Tuesday in...
FAMU DRS boys defeat Aucillia Christian, 85-39, to open district tourney play
The Chiles Timberwolves boys basketball team defeated the Leon Lions, 63-54, Tuesday night in...
Chiles boys beat Leon, 63-54, in district tournament play
Chiles Timberwolves basketball
Chiles basketball coaches removed from positions following LCS District Office internal investigation
The Westover Patriots boys basketball team defeated the Thomas County Central Yellow Jackets,...
TCC boys sees two-game win streak snapped in 66-30 loss at Westover