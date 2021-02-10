Advertisement

‘Hustler’ founder Larry Flynt dies at 78

FILE - In this April 30, 2011 file photo, Larry Flynt speaks in Los Angeles, Calif.
FILE - In this April 30, 2011 file photo, Larry Flynt speaks in Los Angeles, Calif.(AP Photo/Katy Winn, file)
By Gray Media Staff
Published: Feb. 10, 2021 at 6:28 PM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - “Hustler” magazine founder Larry Flynt has died at age 78, his brother told the Washington Post.

Jimmy Flynt confirmed his brother’s Wednesday death but did not provide a cause.

Larry Flynt changed the publishing world forever with the lewd “Hustler” magazine, which featured nude photos and crude humor. The magazine became a sensation in 1975, a year after its founding, with the publication of nude photos of Jacqueline Onassis.

Flynt was tried and sentenced to 25 years in prison in 1976 on charges of obscenity and organized crime, but he was freed after serving six days in jail.

While fighting another charge in Georgia in 1978, he was shot and was forced to use a wheelchair for the rest of his life.

Flynt won a Supreme Court decision in 1988 after being sued by Rev. Jerry Falwell over an offensive ad parody in “Hustler.” Falwell sued claiming emotional distress, but the court ruled that public figures cannot recover emotional distress damages caused by parodies.

Flynt was the focus of a 1996 film starring Woody Harrelson.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A crash on I-10 westbound at Exit 203 in Tallahassee is causing a large backup on the...
FHP clears crash on I-10 West in Leon County
The Tallahassee Police Department says they’re investigating a shooting that happened Monday...
Shooting investigation underway in Tallahassee
Publix stores in Leon and Suwannee counties to begin giving COVID-19 vaccine
The Tallahassee Police Department says they’re investigating a shooting that happened Monday...
Police: One dead following Putnam Drive shooting
Leon County Booking Report: Feb. 9, 2021

Latest News

LCSO launches neighborhood crime watch initiative
LCSO launches neighborhood crime watch initiative
Covering Gadsden County
Gadsden County Property Appraiser Office closed due to COVID-19 exposure
The Wakulla County Sheriff’s Office says it has arrested a man following a suspicious vehicle...
WCSO arrests man for aggravated battery on deputy, fleeing scene
Dallas Mavericks team owner Mark Cuban gestures to officials during an NBA basketball game...
Mavs’ Cuban relents on anthem after NBA reiterates policy