Jack Hadley Black History Museum fights to save historic hotel

Thomasville, GA. (WCTV) - The Jack Hadley Museum is hoping to transform the Imperial Hotel, located on East Jackson Street, into an Airbnb.

Founder of the museum, James Jack Hadley, says the monument holds significant value to the community as one of the first Black-owned hotels in Thomasville.

The owners Harvey and Dorothy Lewis Thompson opened the eight-bedroom, one-bathroom hotel back in 1949. It closed just 20 years later.

The hotel was vacant for a while, according to Hadley, then purchased and turned into an office space. In 2018, the museum purchased the hotel and the land around it which includes a house that will also be turned into an Airbnb for people that cannot climb the stairs of the hotel.

“We’re going to have four rooms upstairs and their baths with the necessary convenience, but we’re going to try to put it back in that same timeframe of the 40s, 50s, and 60s,” said Hadley.

Hadley said he’s estimating the whole project will cost $2,000,000 dollars.

“Since 2018, we’ve taken in about over $268,000 dollars,” said Hadley.

Donations can be made on the Jack Hadley Museum’s website.

