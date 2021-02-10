Local experts weigh in on long-term impact of impeachment trial

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The second impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump is underway. Tuesday afternoon, senators voted in favor of moving forward.

The House of Representatives impeached President Trump in January, while he was still in office.

Part of the question senators dealt with on Tuesday: Can you convict a president in an impeachment trial when he or she is no longer in office?

FSU Professor of Political Science Dr. Carol Weissert says it could set a precedent for the future, since this has never happened with a president.

She says when weighing that question, it’s important to note that the House impeachment vote came while President Trump was still in office.

“So this is not like, years past. I think that’s one; the timing is important,” said Dr. Weissert. “The other thing is that there have been cases where the senate has tried and removed someone who was not the president, who was no longer in office.”

Weissert says there are short term politics and longer-term issues to that question and this trial.

She says in the short term, some make the argument that it would be better to move on and focus on the future, saying this trial is not worth the time.

“The long-term issue, though, is that this was a breach unlike anything we’ve ever had, the January 6 one. And some people really feel that to not hold the sitting President at the time accountable for that would set a precedent and be a real mistake in the long term looking back,” she said, explaining the other point of view.

There is also a concern that either way, the entire trial could be a distraction to the Biden Administration, trying to tackle COVID-19 related issues.

The Senate needed a majority vote to move onto the second part of the trial; Dr. Weissert says getting past Tuesday is not the hard part.

A two-thirds vote is required to convict; that means 17 Republicans would have to vote to convict.

