Local retailers open up vaccine clinics, appointments filling up quickly

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Major retailers are now in the ring to help get Tallahassee residents vaccinated.

Several local Publix and Walmart locations will open up clinics later this week, but those appointments have filled up fast.

Some of the appointment woes from the start of the appointment process, like not being able to schedule an appointment, have started to calm down, but these new retail clinics they say will help even more seniors gain access.

“Oh, I was very glad to hear that they were going to get it, because I think that’ll make it available to more people,” said Jackie Mustian.

Mustain already received her vaccine, but a new clinic opening this week at Publix, she thinks, will help others do the same.

Wednesday, Governor Ron DeSantis made the announcement Tuesday, saying that the retail aspect is going to be “very positive.”

The Federal Retail Pharmacy program expanded, opening five Tallahassee Walmart locations and 10 Tallahassee Publix locations.

This is while Gov. DeSantis says Florida is paving the way for senior vaccine rollouts.

“We are number one with vaccinating seniors, and we’re ahead by hundreds and hundreds of thousands,” Gov. DeSantis said Wednesday.

Publix clinic appointments opened Wednesday morning, and within hours, every slot was booked up.

“Everybody seems to be able to get it if they want it,” Ronald Crolla, one Tallahassee resident, said.

Still, Croll says his family has seen few issues setting up time slots to get the vaccine.

These new clinic, he say, will only make it easier.

“I think it’s a great idea, there’s a Publix on every corner, they’re known for their customer service so I think they’ll do well,” Crolla added.

Appointments at Walmart and Publix clinics can be made online.

Currently, both stores say to check back on Friday morning for available slots.

A full list of Publix and Walmart locations in the Big Bend that will be offering vaccines can be viewed here.

