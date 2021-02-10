Advertisement

Mike’s Pinpoint Weather Forecast - Wednesday, Feb. 10

By Mike McCall
Published: Feb. 10, 2021 at 6:50 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The fog is likely to return again Wednesday night into Thursday morning. A Dense Fog Advisory was issued for most of the viewing area through 10 a.m. Thursday. Mild conditions will stick around with a very slight chance of rain Wednesday night with lows close to 60.

Rain chances will be a little lower Thursday, but will increase starting Friday as a surface low develops in the western Gulf of Mexico and pushes northeasterly. The active weather pattern will continue into early week as another low may develop over coastal Texas develops early Monday and moves northeastward through Tuesday. Rain chances will get to as low as 30% by Wednesday.

