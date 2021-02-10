Publix, Walmart and Winn-Dixie offering COVID vaccine appointments in Big Bend
Published: Feb. 10, 2021 at 10:38 AM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - As Florida’s coronavirus vaccine rollout continues, more Publix, Walmart and Winn-Dixie locations in the Big Bend are offering appointments for seniors to get vaccinated.
Below, you’ll find which stores are setting up appointments in our area as well as links to pharmacy websites.
PUBLIX
LEON COUNTY (All locations in Tallahassee)
- Bradfordville Center, 6753 Thomasville Road
- Forest Village Shopping Center, 5032 Capital Circle SW, Suite 1
- Ocala Corners, 800 Ocala Road
- Lake Ella Plaza, 1700 North Monroe St.
- Vineyard Center, 6615 Mahan Drive
- Southwood Village, 3551 Blairstone Road
- Governors Crossing II, 1001 North Blairstone Road, Suite 301
- Village Square, 3521 Thomasville Road
- Mahan Village Shopping Center, 3122 Mahan Drive
- Capital Circle, 2111 NE Capital Circle
SUWANNEE COUNTY
- Live Oak Crossing, 2215 Ohio Ave. North, Live Oak
WALMART
LEON COUNTY (All locations in Tallahassee)
- 4400 West Tennessee St.
- 3221 North Monroe St.
- 3122 Dick Wilson Blvd. (Sam’s Club)
- 5500 Thomasville Road
- 4021 Laginappe Way
- 3535 Apalachee Parkway
GADSDEN COUNTY
- 1940 Pat Thomas Parkway, Quincy
WAKULLA COUNTY
- 35 Mike Stewart Drive, Crawfordville
WINN-DIXIE
JACKSON COUNTY
- 4478 Market Street, Marianna
MADISON COUNTY
- 729 West Base St., Madison
