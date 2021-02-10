Publix, Walmart and Winn-Dixie offering COVID vaccine appointments in Big Bend

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - As Florida’s coronavirus vaccine rollout continues, more Publix, Walmart and Winn-Dixie locations in the Big Bend are offering appointments for seniors to get vaccinated.

Below, you’ll find which stores are setting up appointments in our area as well as links to pharmacy websites.

LEON COUNTY (All locations in Tallahassee)

Bradfordville Center, 6753 Thomasville Road

Forest Village Shopping Center, 5032 Capital Circle SW, Suite 1

Ocala Corners, 800 Ocala Road

Lake Ella Plaza, 1700 North Monroe St.

Vineyard Center, 6615 Mahan Drive

Southwood Village, 3551 Blairstone Road

Governors Crossing II, 1001 North Blairstone Road, Suite 301

Village Square, 3521 Thomasville Road

Mahan Village Shopping Center, 3122 Mahan Drive

Capital Circle, 2111 NE Capital Circle

SUWANNEE COUNTY

Live Oak Crossing, 2215 Ohio Ave. North, Live Oak

LEON COUNTY (All locations in Tallahassee)

4400 West Tennessee St.

3221 North Monroe St.

3122 Dick Wilson Blvd. (Sam’s Club)

5500 Thomasville Road

4021 Laginappe Way

3535 Apalachee Parkway

GADSDEN COUNTY

1940 Pat Thomas Parkway, Quincy

WAKULLA COUNTY

35 Mike Stewart Drive, Crawfordville

JACKSON COUNTY

4478 Market Street, Marianna

MADISON COUNTY

729 West Base St., Madison

