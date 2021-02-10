Advertisement

Rattlers notch second-straight victory, 60-47, over NC Central

By Fletcher Keel
Published: Feb. 9, 2021 at 11:50 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Florida A&M defeated North Carolina Central, 60-47, on Tuesday night to earn their second-straight win and move to 3-2 in MEAC play.

The Rattlers outscored the Eagles 34-20 in the second half after trailing by a point at the half, 27-26.

FAMU’s M.J. Randolph paced the Fangs in scoring, notching 14 points to accompany a six-rebound, three-assist game.

NCCU’s C.J. Keyser led all scorers with 19 points. Deven Palmer also logged a double-figure scoring night for the Eagles, finishing with 15 points.

The Rattlers outshot the Eagles from the floor, 48.9%-33.3%.

You can watch highlights from Tuesday’s game in the video player above.

