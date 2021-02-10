Advertisement

Sen. Warnock discusses first bills since taking office, reflections on Black History Month

By Alana Austin
Published: Feb. 10, 2021 at 10:58 AM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Georgia’s two new Senators are viewed as playing a key role in a new Democratic-controlled Congress, as the Senate takes up issues like COVID-19 relief. Democratic Senator Warnock talks about the legislative goals he’s making a top priority this year.

“Serving in the United States Senate representing the people of Georgia is the honor of my life, and I’m very focused on the folks back home,” said Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-Ga.).

Since Georgia’s two new Senators Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff took office - flipping the chamber to Democratic control - the lawmakers are leveraging their political clout to push forward on campaign promises.

“I’m very proud of my state for sending me and Jon Ossoff to serve at this defining moment in American history, and now that the campaign is over, I think we have to roll up our sleeves,” said Warnock.

In his first few days on Capitol Hill, Warnock backed the For The People Act, a comprehensive Democratic-led bill that would expand mail-in voting and ballot access across the country.

Warnock is also advocating to raise the minimum wage to $15 dollars an hour and he’s pushing for more COVID-19 relief, with Congress poised to approve $1,400 dollar stimulus checks.

“They need direct aid. They need it in their pockets because the rent is due every month and groceries don’t come for free,” said Warnock.

Warnock says he’s also supporting more federal funds to help working class households pay utility bills, and emergency relief for farmers of color.

And during this Black History Month, Warnock reflects on his historic victory, as he is Georgia’s first African American Senator and only the eleventh Black Senator in American history.

“My mother who grew up picking cotton in the 1950s in Waycross, Georgia got to pick her youngest son to be a United States Senator. That is the grand and complex story of America,” said Warnock.

Warnock now joins the Senate agriculture, commerce and banking committees.

And as this week’s impeachment trial of former President Trump begins, Warnock says he’s remaining undecided on whether to convict until all the facts have been presented.

