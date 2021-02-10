Advertisement

StarMetro offering free rides to vaccination appointments

(WCTV)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Feb. 10, 2021 at 2:55 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The City of Tallahassee says StarMetro buses will provide free rides to and from COVID-19 vaccine appointments.

On the buses’ fixed-route service, customers who want a free ride will need to show proof of their appointment to the driver when they get on the bus. The driver will then give the rider the necessary documentation for the free return trip, according to the press release.

Paratransit service patrons who call to schedule a ride to and from their COVID-19 vaccine appointment will also get free rides.

