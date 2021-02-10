Advertisement

Tallahassee Community College men down Chipola, 70-49

By Ryan Kelly
Published: Feb. 9, 2021 at 11:52 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Community College Eagles men’s basketball team defeated Chipola, 70-49, Tuesday night.

Three Eagles scored double figures: El Ellis (26), DeAngelo Ware (11) and Tyler Poindexter (10).

TCC is now 7-0 to start the year and is 2-0 in Panhandle Conference play.

You can watch highlights from Tuesday’s game in the video player above.

