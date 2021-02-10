Tallahassee Community College men down Chipola, 70-49

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Community College Eagles men’s basketball team defeated Chipola, 70-49, Tuesday night.

Three Eagles scored double figures: El Ellis (26), DeAngelo Ware (11) and Tyler Poindexter (10).

TCC is now 7-0 to start the year and is 2-0 in Panhandle Conference play.

